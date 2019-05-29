NSUMC is hosting: ‘To Mars & Beyond’ day camp, June 24-28

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church’s 2019 summer day camp entitled, “To Mars & Beyond,” will be held 9 a.m. – noon, Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28.

According to a press release, the day camp will be held at NSUMC for children ages three through 12. Attendees will “discover the wonders of the universe,” become voyagers on a journey through space, exploring the galaxies.

“To Mars & Beyond” offers music, interactive Bible puppetry, science experiments, crafts, hands-on mission work, snacks, and active games, the release said. There will also be a 14-foot waterslide for the campers to enjoy on Friday.

The requested donation is $45 per child for the entire week’s program, according to the release, adding to call the church office at 480-948-0529 to request a registration form.

Or go to: nsumckids.info/vbs-day-camp.html to printout a registration form that can be returned to the church at 11735 N. Scottsdale Road.

A completed registration form for each child can be brought to the church Monday morning, June 24, the release added.

Visit: nsumc.com.

