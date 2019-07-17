Paradise Valley mayor offers community insights, addresses Scottsdale Rotarians

ALL SMILES: Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner was all smiles recently as he offered community insights to Scottsdale Rotarians. (Submitted photo)

Mr. Jerry Bien-Willner, mayor of the Town of Paradise Valley, recently was keynote speaker at a Rotary Club of Scottsdale luncheon meeting held at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club.

When introducing the mayor, Rotarian Rachel Sacco said Mayor Jerry is serving as the 18th mayor of the Town of Paradise Valley; is the town’s third directly-elected mayor; and, is serving his second term as a member of the Town Council and his premier term as mayor.

Mayor Jerry is a native Arizonian and attended Scottsdale public schools through high school. Mayor Jerry graduated with honors from Claremont McKenna College. He earned his law degree from University of Arizona.

From left are Experience Scottsdale CEO Rachel Sacco; Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Club President-Elect Christopher West greet Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests. (Submitted photo)

Mayor Jerry practiced law full-time with a preeminent national litigation firm taking a leading role in many high-stakes cases of national significance. Mayor Jerry and his wife moved to Paradise Valley from New York City so they could raise their family here. He is active in the business community as an investor and entrepreneur and maintains a law practice with a national firm with offices in Phoenix.

As a mayor and as a member of the Paradise Valley Town Council and Planning Commission, Jerry has supported Paradise Valley’s unique residential character. He also has been a key voice on important issues such as public safety, fiscal responsibility, resort and residential development, and governmental transparency and accountability.

During his talk, Mayor Jerry addressed various topics, such as:

Paradise Valley’s founding in 1961;

Paradise Valley’s residential and resort community lifestyles;

Paradise Valley’s revenue sources — resort bed sales tax, construction sales tax and state shared revenues;

Paradise Valley's police and community policing;

Citizen volunteer groups;

Technology usage, such as, photo radar;

The tourism industry; and

The Town of Paradise Valley’s Public Safety Foundation, which was established to help support the town’s safety effort.

Mayor Jerry addressed Rotarian questions about new construction projects in Paradise Valley and traffic issues. In closing, Mayor Jerry said he looks forward to completion of a town sponsored traffic study and further advanced technology implementations that will address various needs .

During the meeting, Tom Winkelman, sponsored by Rotarian Dr. Len Kawecki, was welcomed as the Rotary Club’s newest member.

Go to scottsdalerotary.org.