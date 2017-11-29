Phoenix Children’s Hospital raises $410k at golf tournament

Phoenix Children’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament at Troon North Golf Club, 25000 N. Windy Walk Drive, brought together local leaders to fundraise for the hospital’s patients on Friday, Nov. 17.
The annual event raised a total of $410,000 and more than 270 golfers came out to support the cause, according to a press release.
Proceeds benefit the Hope Fund, which helps the hospital launch critical new programs, purchase essential equipment, conduct cutting-edge research, provide charitable care and much more, a release states.
“The Phoenix Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament allows local community and business leaders to enjoy a beautiful day of golf and networking, but it is also crucial to the Hope Fund,” Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Steve Schnall said in a prepared statement.
“The Hope Fund ensures that support is available when and where is it needed most at the hospital, and we can’t thank the golfers enough for their generous contributions and support during the tournament.”
Some golfers participating in the event won tee prizes from PING, Talking Stick Resort and Peter Millar, breakfast from The Rocket food truck, Troon’s helicopter ball drop and a 19th hole celebration.
Over the past 18 years, golfers and sponsors have helped raise more than $6.1 million for the hospital.
