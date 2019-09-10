Phoenix Children’s Hospital to use gaming fundraiser to aid cancer patients

Scottsdale Fashion Square sits on the northwest corner of Scottsdale and Camelback roads. (photo by Melissa Fittro)

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is hosting its inaugural Esports Showcase from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Featured Xbox gameplay will include “Fortnite” at the Microsoft Store and “NHL 19,” alongside Arizona Coyotes players in the Palm Court food court. Arizona Coyotes players will be on site from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to game and interact with fans, according to a press release.

Gamers 13 and older can compete to win prize packages. The first place winner will score a trophy; a $500 gift card to Scottsdale Fashion Square; a Microsoft Xbox, Arizona Coyotes meet-and-greet and merchandise; and a La-Z-Boy gaming chair valued at $2,500.

Funds generated from the event benefit lifesaving care for young cancer patients at Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and all of the proceeds will benefit the Hospital’s month-long Step Up. Stop Cancer. campaign to raise $1 million for the CCBD, a release states

The cost of entry is a $25 donation. As a bonus from generous partners, entrants who makes an additional $5-plus donation to Phoenix Children’s Hospital will also receive a limited edition event shirt, which State Forty-Eight designed, and two Arizona Coyotes game tickets.

