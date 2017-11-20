Phoenix Children’s Hospital Women’s Board holiday fundraiser, raise $50k

Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation’s WINGS Women’s Board presented A Breathtaking Holiday Evening Thursday, Nov. 16 to fundraise for crucial hospital programs.
The event raised nearly $50,000 through the purchase of limited-edition holiday wreaths, ornaments, tree tags and the donations of sponsors, according to a press release.
The WINGS Women’s Board members provide support to Phoenix Children’s Hospital through philanthropic and fundraising efforts, a release states.
The evening fundraiser was hosted at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale with speeches from Alice Bazlen, president of the WINGS Women’s Board; Cash Davis, a Phoenix Children’s patient; and Iris Feldman, the evening’s Event Chair.
The event featured wreaths which 10 designers of distinction created and donations from 14 Valley benefactors.
“Seeing members of the design community use their talents as a force for good warms our hearts,” Ms. Bazlen said in a prepared statement. “Even more importantly, it impacts the lives of the patients and families at Phoenix Children’s.”
Purchases from the designer wreaths as well as gold and silver ornaments benefited the hospital’s pediatric neuroscience research program. Purchases of the gold, red or green tags from the Wishes Tree benefited the hospital’s injury prevention department.
“Not only are these products incredible for the holidays, but they also allow us to raise crucial funds for two essential programs at Phoenix Children’s,” Ms. Feldman said.
