Piestewa Peak Chapter members volunteer for DAR National Day of Service

Piestewa Peak Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution members, volunteer on its DAR National Day of Service. (Submitted photos)

Members of the Piestewa Peak Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, devoted time to volunteer for DAR National Day of Service.

Several members spent hours at two Phoenix locations, sorting and helping to distribute clothing and hygiene items at St. Vincent De Paul’s Resource Center in central Phoenix, which provides clothing, food, and shower facilities for the homeless in the Phoenix area.

Another chapter member was nearby at Allegiant Healthcare Brain Trauma Center, visiting patients with her mini horses, according to a press release, adding that one husband of a chapter member also joined in the volunteer efforts, this year.

The DAR National Day of Service, held each year on Oct. 11, recognizes the service organization’s founding on that date in 1890. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890, promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism. Members descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War, the release detailed.

Piestewa Peak Chapter is one of Arizona’s 41 active DAR chapters, chartered on Oct. 8, 2016 in north Scottsdale. The chapter is named after Piestewa Peak, the second highest point in the Phoenix Mountains.

The Peak was named for Specialist Lori Ann Piestewa, a U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps Soldier and member of the Hopi Tribe in northeastern Arizona, who was killed in Iraq on March 23, 2003 and was the first female Native American Soldier killed in overseas combat.

With more than 177,000 members in about 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.

To learn more: DAR.org.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.