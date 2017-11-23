Poinsettia Tea raises funds for Duet health and well-being programs

Valley residents are invited to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season at Duet’s 27th annual Poinsettia Tea from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale at Gainey Ranch.
At this yearly holiday event, attendees will enjoy tea, scones, sandwiches, desserts, and entertainment while supporting Duet’s mission to promote health and well-being within the community.
Destry Jetton, “Arizona Midday” host and executive producer for Channel 12, will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies. The North Valley Chorale will entertain.
The Dosia Carlson KARED About Award will be awarded to Dr. Wilma Basnett Emerson, who has served as superintendent of the Osborn School District for 26 years and volunteers with a variety of local organizations.
Dr. Basnett Emerson currently serves on Duet’s board of directors and has provided the nonprofit with strategic leadership for many years.
All proceeds support Duet’s health and aging services that are provided free of charge for family caregivers, grandparents raising grandchildren, homebound adults and faith communities.
SRP and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona are Gold Sponsors of the event.
Tickets to the Poinsettia Tea are $70, with $37 of each ticket tax-deductible. Tickets can be purchased online at www.duetaz.org or by calling 602-274-5022.
Doors open at 1:30 p.m., programming starts at 2 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Scottsdale at Gainey Ranch is located at 7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale.
