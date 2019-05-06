Preschool to college teachers get free Mountainside Fitness workouts

This week, all teachers can work out free at all Mountainside Fitness locations as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 6-10.



Noted as Arizona’s largest and only locally-owned fitness centers is showing appreciation for teachers across all levels of instruction, from preschool through higher learning, according to a press release.

Teachers just need to show proof of their employment or school identification, the release said.



“Teachers do some of the most important and sometimes underappreciated work in our community. Offering them free workouts is part of Mountainside’s commitment to our communities and honoring those who make Arizona a better place to live,” said Tom Hatten, founder and owner of Mountainside Fitness, in a prepared statement.



Mr. Hatten, a Phoenix native, who attended Arizona State University, serves on the board of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation and Special Olympics of Arizona, according to the release.



Mountainside Fitness’ locations include centers in Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Ahwatukee, Arrowhead, Peoria, Queen Creek and Surprise. Locations are also at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix and the Marina Heights development in Tempe, the release added.

Visit: mountainsidefitness.com for exact locations.

