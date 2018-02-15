Protravel names Camelot Therapeutic ‘charity of choice’

Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship has announced its selection as the 2018 Charity of Choice by the West Coast Offices of Protravel International.
As announced at the Protravel holiday party, West Coast division Protravel agents will support Camelot through individual donations and over $8,000 has already been pledged by Protravel agents, according to a press release.
“We are incredibly grateful to Jeanne Alspaugh, a long-time Camelot volunteer and Protravel advisor who recommended Camelot for this incredible honor,” said Camelot Executive Director Mary Hadsall in the release. “We were excited to introduce Camelot to the ProTravel community at their 2017 West Coast holiday party and appreciate the incredible generosity of the ProTravel advisors.”
Don Jones, senior vice president of west coast operations for Protravel, echoes a similar sentiment.
“At Protravel we pride ourselves in giving back, so we’re pleased to support a wonderful organization like Camelot, that’s building confidence and independence in those with physical challenges. We applaud their hard work,” he said.
Founded in 1984, Protravel International is a full-service, dynamic travel company with an award-winning reputation, the release states.
Protravel is headquartered in New York City and supports 20 locations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, plus a network of hosted agents in all corners of the U.S.
Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship is a nonprofit organization that teaches horsemanship to children and adults who have physical disabilities. Camelot has been offering all services at no cost to students since 1983 and is in north Scottsdale.
Camelot will use funds raised through the Protravel designation to continue to offer their horsemanship program to children and adults with disabilities free of charge.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.