Real estate agents give to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control

Jenafer Forrest, an affiliate agent with the Scottsdale at Pinnacle Peak office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and her friend Savannah Bogat made 55 pet beds, which they donated to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
“When we sold a recent house, we had a half-dozen large, yard-sized trash bags full of linens, towels, pillows and blankets. I wanted to donate everything, but much of it was old and too well worn, so I decided to make pet beds for local shelters,” said Ms. Forrest.
“The animals should be very comfy until they find their ‘furr-ever’ homes.”
Ms. Forrest sewed 55 pet beds out of pillowcases, beach towels, shower curtains and horse saddle pads, and Ms. Bogat stuffed them with towels, sheets, foam mattress toppers and even an old terry cloth bathrobe.
“Maricopa County Animal Care and Control graciously and gratefully accepted the beds,” said Ms. Forrest.
“I took my son, Carter, with me, and he was sad that we couldn’t bring home another rescue since we already have two, but he was comforted knowing that the cats and dogs would have soft, homemade beds until they are adopted.”
