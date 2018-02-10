Ronald McDonald House receives $25,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities

Thunderbirds Charities has awarded Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix $25,000 to provide temporary housing and support services for families staying at the Valley’s three Houses while their children receive medical care and treatment.
RMHC operates houses at 501 E. Roanoke near St. Joseph’s Hospital, on Cambridge Street adjacent to the campus of Phoenix Children’s Hospital and on the campus of Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa. There are 79 total rooms, and the average length of stay is seven nights.
“These vital funds will help us ensure that no family will be turned away for not being able to pay the $15 donation we ask each night,” said RMHC Executive Director Nancy Roach. “Our goal is to provide safety and comfort for families with an ill or injured child.”
During 2016, the Valley’s three Houses served more than 1,300 families from 15 Arizona counties and 27 states. More than 80 percent of the families were from Arizona. The average daily cost to house a family is $78. Families were able to contribute a total of 13 percent to the overall costs in 2016.
“Knowing that these families are cared for, comfortable and are able to be with others who can provide compassion and understanding is a remarkable legacy for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix,” said Thunderbirds Charities President Andy Markham. “At Thunderbird Charities, we are truly pleased to support those efforts for thousands of families every year.”
In 2016, 6,763 Ronald McDonald House volunteers, representing 522 groups and 172 individuals, donated 16,059 hours for a total value of $378,350. Volunteers handle everything from preparing and serving dinners to families every night to adopting and decorating rooms, taking on chores around each of the campuses and helping out at fund-raising events organized by the house and third parties.
For more information about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix, visit www.rmhcphoenix.com.
Thunderbirds Charities is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. The Thunderbirds Charities Board consists of 15 board members from varying professional backgrounds.
The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in our communities. For more information on Thunderbirds Charities or the Waste Management Phoenix Open, visit www.wmphoenixopen.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.