Rotarians hear about Arizona’s growth as tech hub

The president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council told a meeting of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale that AZTC has grown into an 800-plus member professional networking organization since it was established in 2002.

Steve Zylstra was the luncheon speaker at a recent Rotary Club luncheon at Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.

Rotarian Scott Miller introduced Mr. Zylstra, stating he is responsible for the daily operations and management of the council and oversees a staff of 12.

Mr. Miller recognized Mr. Zylstra “for his commitment to his association, its members, his civic and community affairs, and the affiliate associations and organizations he serves,” according to a release.

“Mr. Zylstra is spokesperson for the value that technology can provide in raising social and economic standards in Arizona, and is a leading advocate for improving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education,” the release stated.

The council was established in 2002 after the Arizona High Tech Industry Cluster merged with the Arizona Software and Industry Association.

AZTC has since grown into a professional networking organization of more than 800, working to connect technology companies and entrepreneurs operating throughout Arizona through educational seminars, business legislative lobbying and networking events.

Mr. Zylstra stated the business sectors served by the AZTC include aerospace, aviation/defense, semiconductors/electronics, health/bioscience, information technology, professional service vendors, telecommunications, optics, energy, along with business services, not-for-profits, government and academia.

AZTC conducts educational seminars, technology networking events and conferences, including a Cyber-security Summit, CEO Retreat, Technology and Business Expo, Marketing Technology Summit, and its annual awards event, including the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation.

Mr. Zylstra stated that AZTC is a “force behind making Arizona the fastest-growing technology hub in the nation by connecting and empowering Arizona’s technology community,” the release stated.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale, visit scottsdalerotary.org.

