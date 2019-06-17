Rotarians learn about Kavanagh-sponsored bills

Rotarian Christopher West, Representative John Kavanagh and Club President, Kent Hammond greet Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests. (Photos by Dr. Honora Norton)

John Kavanagh, member of the Arizona House of Representatives representing District 23, was the keynote speaker at a recent Rotary Club of Scottsdale luncheon meeting held at McCormick Ranch Golf Club.

When introducing Representative Kavanagh, Rotarian Christopher West, noted that Kavanagh has served in the Arizona House of Representatives and Arizona State Senate.

Mr. Kavanagh was a police officer with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and retired as a detective sergeant after 20 years of service. He is currently a professor of criminal justice at Scottsdale Community College.

Mr. Kavanagh earned a bachelor’s in liberal arts at New York University; master’s in government at Saint John’s University and a doctorate’s in criminal justice at Rutgers University.

He talked about many of the legislative programs and political issues that he has been involved with over the years: State budgets, education and workforce programs, animal cruelty, road infrastructure, the state’s rainy day fund, debt reduction, state agency fees, occupational licensing, school safety and more.

Additionally, he answered questions about cell phone use/texting, residential zoning/use, public safety, serial ADA lawsuits, model legislation use and gun issues.

During the club’s business meeting, two new Rotarians were welcomed as new members: Dan Hollerbach, sponsored by Dr. Honora Norton and Jolene Hale, sponsored by Charlie Kester and John Abbs.

For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs, membership and projects, see scottsdalerotary.org.