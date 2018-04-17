Rotarians learn about Palo Verde Generating Station’s creative technology

Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests welcomed Bob Bement, executive vice president and chief nuclear officer at APS’ Palo Verde Generating Station, to the club’s luncheon meeting held at Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
The nuclear facility, operated by seven owners, has 2,600 employees and is the nation’s largest power producer for the past 25 consecutive years.
During his introduction, Rotarian Joe Cusack stated that Mr. Bement, a Buckeye resident, started his career in the U.S. Navy serving aboard submarines as a nuclear-trained electrician. Prior to joining APS in 2007, Mr. Bement held nuclear leadership positions with Arkansas Nuclear One, as the site general manager, and Clinton Power Station, as the site vice president.
During his talk, Mr. Bement noted that the 4,000-acre Palo Verde nuclear facility is the state’s largest tax-payer with more than $55 million paid in real-estate taxes.
Per Mr. Bement, the nuclear facility has great value through its clean carbon-free energy generation, its reliability and its 24×7 powerful efficiency.
Additionally, Mr. Bement provided overviews of the facility’s peak period (when people come home from work), the facility’s challenges, changing electric bills, increasing battery storage, creative technology used to conserve water resources by using waste water, the facility’s cooling towers with their escaping water vapors and the facility’s plant maintenance and testing cycles.
Also at the meeting, Rotarian Richard “Dick” Hasenpflug was honored for his financial support of Rotary International’s Foundation. The Rotary Foundation transforms Rotarian gifts into service projects that change lives both close to home and around the world. During the past 100 years the foundation has spent more than $3 billion on life-changing sustainable projects.
Editor’s note: Dr. Honora A. Norton is a member of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.