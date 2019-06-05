Rotarians learn about Scottsdale’s Nov. 5 General Obligation Bond Election

Rotarian Virginia Korte, Scottsdale City Manager Dr. Jim Thompson and Rotary Club of Scottsdale President, Kent Hammond greet Rotary members and guests.

(Photo by Dr. Honora Norton)

Jim Thompson, Scottsdale city manager, was the keynote speaker at a recent Rotary Club of Scottsdale luncheon meeting held at McCormick Ranch Golf Club.

When introducing Dr. Thompson, Rotarian Virginia Korte noted that Dr. Thompson has over 22 years’ experience as a city manager, previously holding that position in Bothell, Washington, Bullhead City, and Casa Grande.

Dr. Thompson provided a three-point overview of the $319 million bond issue to pay for 58 potential city construction projects ranging from road improvements to public space upgrades.

The Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved the bond request in April. The bond request will go to voters via a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

Dr. Thompson stated the bond requests are broken into three questions that voters can approve or reject: Parks, recreation and senior services (14 projects, $112.6 million); Community spaces and infrastructure (20 projects, $112.3 million) and Public safety and technology (24 project, $94.1 million).

Dr. Thompson said the major projects include a $27 million upgrade of the aging Civic Center Plaza infrastructure; $40 million to build new multi-use sports fields that can double as parking to support larger events near WestWorld and Tournament Player’s Club; $31 million new swimming pools and replace a building at Cactus Aquatic Center; and $23 million to repair lakes and irrigation at Vista del Camino Park in the Indian Bend Wash.

Other projects address Old Town parking; roadway improvements; sports field lighting; police, fire and emergency services and technology, and more. Dr. Thompson answered audience questions about the bond’s impact to property taxes, sales taxes, the city’s debt, tourism and quality of life.

During the meeting, corporate member, Laura Biever, updated members and guests on how to sign up for the club’s upcoming volunteer community service project at Project C.U.R.E. Volunteers will help to prepare a large amount of donated medical supplies for shipment to clinics and hospitals primarily in Mexico.

The Volunteer Day is Saturday, June 15, starting promptly at 9 a.m. and going until noon at the Project C.U.R.E. Regional Distribution Center located 2100 W. 14th St., Building T-3, Tempe, AZ 85251.

Volunteers must register specifically for the June 15 Rotary event at: http://phxrotaryclubofscottsdale.projectcure.volunteerhub.com.

