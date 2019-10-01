Rotarians wrap gifts for ‘Cancer Warrior’ families

Arizona Cancer Foundation Founder/CEO Chrisie Funari accepts Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Foundation’s $2,500 check from Club President Don Loose and event’s project leader, Rotarian Laura Biever. (Submitted photos)

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale celebrated its 65th season/year by wrapping gifts at the club’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Wrap-A-Thon.

The community service project was done in partnership with Scottsdale’s Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, according to a press release.

ACF provides social, emotional and financial support for Arizona families who are managing the health and well-being of a loved one with pediatric cancer; and provide financial support to families for needed expenses related to the care of their “Cancer Warrior” child and living expenses.

ACF Founder/CEO Chrisie Funari whose 5-year-old daughter, Ava, died of cancer vowed to do everything she could to help families going through the same devastating experiences instead of giving into despair, the release said.

Twenty-six enthusiastic Rotarians, friends, family and colleagues participated in the three-hour Wrap-A-Thon on Sept. 21. More than 200 donated and “beautifully wrapped gifts” will be distributed in a few weeks to six ACF sponsored families.

ACF Executive Director Monica Graffius stated at the event that no request by a family of a cancer warrior child is turned down. The median income of these families is $41,000 a year.

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale Foundation’s donation of $2,500 will help families with their needs, noted the release.

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s Club President Don Loose thanked the event’s sponsors and supporters that included the Northern Trust, 14624 N. Scottsdale Road, which provided the large conference room for the event; Old Navy was amongst sponsors of donated gifts, according to the release.

In addition to the club’s foundation funds that were used for refreshments and rolls of wrapping paper, a “special thank you” went to Ms. Graffius for her support and coordination with the club’s event’s project leader, Rotarian Laura Biever.

For information about upcoming keynote speakers, projects and membership, go to: scottsdalerotary.org; or call 480-945-6158.

For more information about Arizona Cancer Foundation see: azcancerfoundation.org.

