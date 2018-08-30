Rotary Club of Scottsdale addresses global issues

Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s International Service Committee members work with the international organization on projects around the world.

“These Rotary Club of Scottsdale members, with support of all of the club’s members, contribute their skills, expertise and resources to help solve some of the world’s toughest problems,” according to a release that followed the club’s August meeting. “From providing clean water to promoting peace worldwide Rotary Foundation grants bring service project ideas to life.”

The club has several humanitarian projects that are active in Mexico, India and Sri Lanka.

“These projects provide sustainable, measurable outcomes that address real community needs,” the release stated.

The club partners to fund scholarships for international graduate-level study by people seeking a career within an area of focus.

The Rotary Global grant areas of focus are: promoting peace (today, 65 million people are displaced by armed conflict or persecution); fighting disease; providing clean water; saving mothers and children; supporting education; and growing local economies, the release stated.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale speakers, projects, programs and meeting dates and locations, visit scottsdalerotary.org or call 480-945-6158.

