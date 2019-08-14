Rotary Club of Scottsdale enlightens on exchange student, Scouting

Julius Obdeijn, former Rotary International Youth Exchange Student, with Scottsdale Rotarians Past Club President, John Thornton, Rotarian and host parent Sara Crosby-Hartman, Past Club President Jason Brock, Julius and Past Club President Max Rumbaugh. (Submitted photos)

From sharing about a recent exchange student to learning about Scouting opportunities, the Rotary Club of Scottsdale enlightens members and guests.

The 2015-16 Rotary International Youth Exchange Student Julius Obdeijn, from Maastricht in the Netherlands, was in Scottsdale during his summer break from attending the Maastricht University, according to The Rotary Club of Scottsdale press release.

The student is working on his masters degree in Arizona and wants to be a lawyer. When an exchange student, he attended Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School. Former club member and Rotarian Sara Crosby-Hartman and her husband, Davis Hartman hosted him during his return visit to Scottsdale and served as his host parents during part of his academic year at Chaparral.

RI Youth Exchange “builds peace one young person at a time,” as students learn a new language, discover another culture, and become global citizens, the release said about the students ages 15-19, who are sponsored by Rotary clubs in more than 100 countries.

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale also recently welcomed Andy Price, CEO of Grand Canyon Council for Scouts as its keynote speaker at the club’s recent weekly luncheon meeting held at McCormick Ranch Golf Club, according to a press release, adding that Mr. Price, a Scottsdale resident, joined the Grand Canyon Council team this year.

Rotarian Matthew Hill, Andy Price and Club President-Elect Christopher West greet Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests. (Submitted photo)

In addition to addressing scouting topics from STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — to increasing scout numbers in 2020, he encouraged developing character, respect for self and others, independence, leadership, values, education, and serving others.

An Eagle Scout, he has been involved in Scouting for more than 30 years as a youth and adult. Before coming to Arizona, he served in various scouting executive positions in Dallas and Amarillo, Texas, plus the Northeast Georgia Council and Chattahoochee Council.

There were 2.2 million Scouts in BSA last year, according to the release, noting the 38,000 participants in Grand Canyon Council’s varied programs. There are five different camp sites within the Grand Canyon Council that handle the various day camps for scouts to participate in activities and learn without having to acquire camping equipment or commit to overnight stays, the release said.

See: scottsdalerotary.org or call 480-945-6158.

