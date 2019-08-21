Rotary Club of Scottsdale learn of McDowell Sonoran Preserve ‘treasures’

Rotarian Scott Miller, Kroy Ekblaw and Club President, Don Loose greet Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests. Submitted photo

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale welcomed Kroy Ekblaw, director of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, as its keynote speaker at the club’s weekly luncheon meeting held at McCormick Ranch Golf Club.

When introducing Mr. Ekblaw, Rotarian Scott Miller stated that Mr. Ekblaw is in charge of the Preserve under Scottsdale’s City Council direction. The McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission (city council appointed commissioners on 3 year terms) provides oversight and makes recommendations to the city council on Preserve issues.

The Preserve’s purpose is to protect and preserve the desert – to leave it in as pristine a state for current and future generations, in perpetuity, as a natural refuge from the rigors of urban life. The Preserve, which has 220 miles of trails and 12 trail heads within its current 30,580 plus acres (goal is 34,000 acres), is located in northeast Scottsdale and includes the McDowell Mountains and the native desert of the north of Dynamite Blvd from Pima Road to 136th Street.

Mr. Ekblaw provided an overview of the Preserve’s history, which started in 1990. In 1994, the original preserve boundary was established and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission was created. In May 1995, with Prop 400, voters approved a tax increase of .2% to buy desert lands for the Preserve.

The 1998 Charter Amendment to protect and preserve lands and to expand the Preserve boundary was approved. In 2004 another sales tax increase of .15% was voter approved for additional land uses and to fund improvements. The passage of Proposition 420 in November 2018 meant that projects in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve must now be approved by voters at a general or special election before moving forward.

Mr. Ekblaw provided an overview of the parks improvements over the years and the addition of many access points to spread the park’s usage. Many citizen working groups are involved to implement the citizen-driven plans originated over 25-30 years ago – hikers, equestrians, mountain bikers, trail runners, stewards, commissioners and volunteers collaborate together.

The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, with 600 plus volunteers, provides flora and fauna research at no cost to the city and educational hikes, lectures and trail walks for tour groups, also provides trail maintenance, vegetation care and re-vegetation at no cost to the city.

During Mr. Ekblaw’s talk, he addressed various topics related to the Preserve such as native plant and soil crust salvaging and recycling; education amphitheaters; ADA accessible trails; Preserve’s annual budget and cost figures; the Preserve’s fit with other regional spaces; the Preserve’s relationship to Experience Scottsdale tourism efforts; canine safety days; and, even snow accumulation within the Preserve.

