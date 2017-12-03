Salvation Army conducts ‘Give Warmth’ Winter Wear Drive

In partnership with United Phoenix Firefighters Charities, KSLX-FM and local Dodge RAM dealers, The Salvation Army’s “Give Warmth Coat and Winter Wear Drive” is striving to supply kids in need with coats and other winter wear for the colder months ahead.
Residents donated new and gently used coats, hats and mittens during a special clothing drive Nov. 28 at the Old Navy store at Desert Ridge Marketplace.
“Warm clothes equal warm hearts, for both donors and the children that benefit from these generous gifts,” said Salvation Army Metro Phoenix Program Coordinator Maj. Nancy Dihle. “Something as simple as a coat can make a world of difference for a child in need.”
The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States.
Approximately 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster survivors, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children.
For more information, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org.
