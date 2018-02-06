Save the Family hosts Hearts of Gold Gala in Scottsdale

The Mahnah Club of the East Valley, former Aetna Chief Operating Officer Fred Hatfield and affordable housing developer Gorman & Company will be honored for their support and advocacy for Save the Family and the individuals and families it serves at the 2018 Hearts of Gold Gala, Saturday, Feb. 10 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Scottsdale Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale.
The Mahnah Club will receive the Christine L. Goldberg Leadership Award, Fred Hatfield will receive the Ned Zink Philanthropic Award and Gorman & Company, a longtime partner of Save the Family, will receive the Corporate Award.
Individual tickets for the 2018 Gala, which begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, are $200. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $2,500. For more information, call (480) 466-7714 or email Development Manager Maria Longley at maria.longley@savethefamily.org.
Following the dinner program, from 7 to 9 p.m., dancing, faux casino gambling and a cigar bar are planned from 9 to 11 p.m.
The Mahnah Club of the East Valley is a group of women that has been serving the East Valley through volunteerism and financial support since 1954. The word “Mahnah” is a Hopi word meaning “leading women of the community.”
Supporting Save the Family since the early 1990’s, Mahnah has donated more than $300,000 to the organization, provided over $100,000 of in-kind donations and countless hours of volunteer time. In addition to supporting Save the Family, they also contribute to eight other nonprofit charities and award several $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors not likely to receive academic scholarships.
Fred Hatfield, the former chief operating officer of Aetna’s Arizona-based Medicaid business, formerly served as Save the Family’s board president and is currently treasurer. He has financially supported Save the Family since 2009 and lovingly named Save the Family’s premier client-needs closet, “Missy’s Mall,” after his late wife.
Gorman & Company is a national developer working to revitalize communities through innovative housing partnerships. As a trusted partner and respected industry leader since 1984, Gorman specializes in: downtown revitalization, the preservation of affordable housing, workforce housing and the adaptive reuse of significant historic buildings.
Gorman has partnered with Save the Family and its partner agency, ARM of Save the Family, on two affordable housing projects so far. The first is Escobedo at Verde Vista, 132 affordable construction housing units in Mesa across the street from the Save the Family administration building. The second is a 45-unit affordable housing project for veteran women and their families in Tempe, Valor on Eighth, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of this year.
Hearts of Gold Gala co-chairs are Brian and Debbie Middleton. Fox 10’s Kristy Siefkin will emcee. Sponsors for the event are: Noble Heart: Aetna Mercy Care, SRP, Udall Shumway, Nationwide, American Airlines, Gorman & Company, Keats Connelly; Hot Chocolate Sponsor: Gorman & Company; Printing Sponsor: Signarama Chandler; Beverage Sponsor: Lovitt and Touche; Valet Sponsor: Gammage & Burnham.
For more information, visit www.SavetheFamily.org.
