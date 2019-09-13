SCC President Haines updates Rotarians on college happenings

Rotarian Mike Savastio, Christina Haines (SCC) and Club President Don Loose greet Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at recent luncheon meeting Submitted photos

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale welcomed Christina Haines, president of Scottsdale Community College, as keynote speaker at the club’s recent weekly luncheon meeting at McCormick Ranch Golf Club.

During introductions, Rotarian Mike Savastio noted that Ms. Haines has been working within the Maricopa County Community Colleges District since 1989. She held various leadership positions and/or was adjunct instructor at Mesa, South Mountain, Chandler-Gilbert and Scottsdale Community Colleges. During 2015-18, she served as interim president of Phoenix College.

SCC President Christina Haines

Her professional background also includes serving as coach and instructor at Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas and Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The first in her family to earn a college degree, she majored in political science/education at Black Hills State University and received a master’s degree in educational counseling from Northern Arizona University. She is working on her dissertation in Educational Leadership/High Education at NAU.

During her talk to the Rotarians and guests, Ms. Haines acknowledged and expressed gratitude to her mentors, former Rotary Club of Scottsdale Rotarians, Drs. Jan Gehler and Art DeCabooter, who are both former presidents of SCC. She shared how SCC is preparing student for jobs “now,” through the school’s class scheduling and keeping courses relevant and innovative.

Rotarians were eager to ask Ms. Haines questions about SCC’s funding (property tax, tuition and grants) and SCC’s tuition ($85 a credit, which has not been raised for the past 7-8 years).

Ms. Haines closed her talk stating that she spends 50% of her time raising dollars for the school, as well as, promoting the schools major departments, which include: arts (i.e. cinematography, video production, dance, drama, music, studio arts, web page and digital design…); business; education (i.e. elementary and physical education); health professions (i.e. LPN, nursing…); humanities; protective services (i.e. criminal justice and safety studies, police and criminal science..); science, technology and math; and, trades and personal services (i.e. culinary arts and food service…).

At the meeting, Rotarian President Don Loose acknowledged Rotarians Craig Miller and Jason Brock, for 24 and 25 years respectively for perfect Rotary meeting attendance. Rotarian Jolene Hale was presented her “blue” membership badge in recognition of her completing all her new Rotarian assignments. Justine Hurry was welcomed as Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s newest member.

The club is planning a community service wrap-a-thon project during Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children’s Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Rotarians will wrap presents for 30 adopted families, from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Northern Trust’s Conference Room, 14634 Scottsdale Road, Suite 100.

See scottsdalerotary.org for information on the upcoming annual Golf Tournament Scholarship Fundraiser and keynote speakers; or call 480-945-6158.