Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club gifts record-breaking $800K, more to charity

Scottsdale Active 2030 Club recently donated more than $800,000 to charities. (Photos by Andrew & Ada Photography)

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club announces more than $800,000 donated to 27 charities for its annual gifting meeting on May 17.

The nonprofit’s founding objective is to support children’s charities, according to a press release that said by hosting special events, the non-profit club unites the community to raise funds for and to educate citizens about the financial, medical, educational and emotional needs of Arizona’s children.

Some of the local organizations that benefited from the donation were Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona, Care Fund, Playworks, Boys and Girls Club of Scottsdale, Junior Achievement, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the #LoveUp Foundation.

“The members of Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club recognize the importance of making a positive impact to the future of our community,” Foundation President Ben Tobias said in a prepared statement.

Foundation President Ben Tobias Ben Tobias

This year, the club hand delivered 19 of its checks to children’s charities across the Valley from May 8 through May 13, the release said. The event culminated with its annual gifting meeting, in which they handed out the nine largest checks.

“The local children’s organizations work tirelessly to improve the lives of kids in our community and it is an honor to help support them to further their missions to make an impact through our time and resources,” Mr. Tobias said.

Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s is also gearing up for its signature event, NiteFlite, which is a combination golf tournament and gala. The 30th annual NiteFlite event is October 2019 at McCormick Ranch Golf Club and the following day at the W Scottsdale.

Last year’s NiteFlite raised money for more than a dozen local children’s charities, including partners from the #LoveUp Foundation and Playworks, according to the release.

The club’s second biggest fundraiser, Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefiting Children — more than 550 residential real estate agents and commercial brokers competing in an Olympiad Championship — includes multiple competitions to support Boys Hope, Girls Hope and the Care Fund.

Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefiting Children will occur in April 2020 at the Scottsdale Stadium, the release added.

Visit: scottsdale2030.org

