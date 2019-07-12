Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club names new board members

A group shot of the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club board members. (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club announced the election of its new 2019-20 board members.

New board members include Kyle McMillian, foundation president; Christopher Maderazzo, president; Ben McRae NiteFlite chairman; Kevin Orr, brokers for kids chairman; Michael Ratzken, agents benefitting children chairman; Taylor Williams, foundation treasurer; Evan Dahn, secretary; Evan Weishar, treasurer; Braydon Dennis, vice president of membership; Drew Butler, international relations; and Corey Shano, second VP of events.

The nonprofit’s founding objective is to support children’s charities. The organization does this through fundraising events, according to a press release.

Some of the local charities that benefit from these monies include Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona, Care Fund, Playworks, Boys and Girls Club of Scottsdale, Junior Achievement, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and the #LoveUp Foundation.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead our club, which was chartered in 1987,” Mr. Maderazzo said in a prepared statement. “Since then, every member of the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club has worked tirelessly to make a positive impact to Arizona children’s charities through our fundraising efforts and time spent working directly with the youth.”

Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s is also gearing up for NiteFlite, which is a combination golf tournament and gala. The 30th annual NiteFlite event will be in October at McCormick Ranch Golf Club and the following day at the W Scottsdale.

Last year’s NiteFlite raised money for over a dozen local children’s charities, including partners from the #LoveUp Foundation and Playworks, a release states.

The club’s second biggest fundraiser, Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children involves over 550 residential real estate agents and commercial brokers going head-to-head in an Olympiad Championship which includes multiple competitions to support Boys Hope, Girls Hope and the Care Fund.

Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children will occur in April 2020 at the Scottsdale Stadium.

