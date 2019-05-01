Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club raises $700K for children’s charities

More than 700 residential real estate agents and commercial real estate professionals competed at Scottsdale Stadium for children’s charities. (Photo by Jonathan D Photography)

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s annual charity event benefiting Boys Hope Girls Hope and The Care Fund garnered more than $700,000.



The club hosted its annual charity sporting competition called Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children on April 5, according to a press release, noting the record-breaking amount raised for children’s charities.



More than 700 residential real estate agents and commercial real estate professionals competed at Scottsdale Stadium for the cause, with 80 teams that participated in an Olympiad-style event including a quarterback challenge, corn hole toss, bocce ball, and dodgeball finale.



This year, the event added a home run derby competition for a chance to win an all-inclusive trip, the release said. On the Brokers side, VEREIT took home the coveted Brokers Cup for the fourth straight year by raising more than $70,000; and Colliers International secured their first Olympiad Trophy.



For Agents Benefitting Children, Camelot Homes raised more than $25,000 to win the Agent’s Cup Trophy; and My Home Group survived the final dodgeball round and won the Olympiad Trophy, the release described.



For the last four months, the residential and commercial real estate teams have been raising money through various fundraising efforts for 27 local children’s charities, including Boys Hope Girls Hope and the Care Fund, the release noted.



Boys Hope Girls Hope is a non-profit that provides scholarships to underprivileged youth in both community-based and residency-based programs, ensuring a good start towards a college education, according to the release.



The Care Fund provides mortgage, rent, and/or housing expense relief, as well as related lifestyle resources for families during a child’s extended health crisis, the release added.



“I’m extremely proud of all our participating teams and Scottsdale 20/30 club members and amazed with what we were able to accomplish for Brokers for Kids’ 20th Anniversary. In the end, this event showcased the heart-power of the Phoenix Commercial Real Estate industry and the true winners are the 27 local Phoenix children’s charities that will be receiving the much needed money and resources to make a positive impact in kids’ lives,” said Brokers for Kids chairman, Scott Ellsworth, in a prepared statement.



This is the 20th year for Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s Brokers event and the sixth year for Agents Benefitting Children.



“It was an incredible turnout this year and every team worked so hard to give back to our community. It’s a great day of networking but most importantly, it’s all about the kids,” said Agents Benefiting Children chairman, Braydon Dennis, in a prepared statement.



Along with the activities that day, Genuine Concepts provided food for participants and Valley Toyota Dealers was the raffle sponsor. The “lucky winner” received a $15,000 cash prize, the release said.



Information on Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club: scottsdale2030.org.

