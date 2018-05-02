The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club recently hosted its annual charity sporting competition called Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefiting Children. This year’s event raised more than $458,000 for children’s charities.
More than 550 residential real estate agents and commercial brokers went head-to-head at Scottsdale Stadium for the cause on April 13, according to a release.
Seventy teams participated in an Olympiad Championship that included football toss, bag toss, bocce ball and dodgeball.
On the Brokers for Kids side, the VEREIT team won for most money raised and the Chasse Building Team won the Olympiad Cup for most competition wins.
For Agents Benefiting Children, the most money raised went to John Sposato with Arizona Home Group at Keller Williams and the Olympiad Cup went to Kelly Elsasser and her My Home Group Team.
Throughout the year, the residential and commercial real estate teams have been raising money through various fundraising efforts for two charities, Boys Hope Girls Hope and the Care Fund.
Boys Hope Girls Hope is a non-profit that provides scholarships to underprivileged youth in both community-based and residency-based programs, ensuring a good start towards a college education, according to the release.
The Care Fund provides mortgage, rent and/or housing expense relief, as well as related lifestyle resources for families during a child’s extended health crisis, according to the release.
“It was such a fun day and it is inspiring to see the real estate industry come together to raise money for youth in the Valley,” Kyle McMillian, Brokers for Kids chairman, said in the release. “We all inherently have a responsibility to make a positive impact on society and giving back to the community only helps make it stronger.”
This is the 19th year for Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s Brokers for Kids event and the fifth year for Agents Benefiting Children.
“It was an incredible turnout this year and I’m very happy with what we were able to achieve. It’s a great day of networking but most importantly, it’s all about the kids,” Isaac Kahn, Agents Benefiting Children chairman, said in the release.
Along with the activities that day, Even Stevens provided food for participants and Valley Toyota dealers raffled off a car.
Other major corporate sponsors included Stearns Bank, Marcus and Millichap, Fidelity National Title, Canyon State Electric, Arizona Natural Selections, CCIM of Central Arizona, Kutak Rock, Kansas Asphalt, Matthews Retail Group, HFF, Cavalry Portfolio Services, First American Title, UMB Bank, Guaranteed Rate and the Weston Team at Guild Mortgage.
