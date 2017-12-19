Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club to host charity sporting competition

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club will host its annual charity sporting competition called Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children Friday, April 13 at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road.
Last year’s event raised a record-breaking half a million dollars, a press release states. Typically, more than 500 participants turn out for the event.
This year, residential and commercial real estate professionals will go head-to-head at Scottsdale Stadium, all for a good cause, according to a release.
Throughout the year, the residential and commercial real estate teams have been raising money through various fundraising efforts for two charities: Boys Hope, Girls Hope and the Care Fund.
On the Brokers side, the commercial real estate team that raises the most money for Boys Hope, Girls Hope, will receive the coveted Broker’s Cup. For Agents Benefitting Children, the residential team that raises the most money for the Care Fund will be awarded with the Agent’s Cup.
Boys Hope, Girls Hope is a non-profit that provides scholarships to underprivileged youth in both community-based and residency-based programs, ensuring a good start towards a college education.
The Care Fund provides mortgage, rent, and/or housing expense relief, as well as related lifestyle resources for families during a child’s extended health crisis.
The teams will battle it out in an Olympiad Championship. Competitions include football toss, bag toss, bocce ball and dodgeball.
This will be the 19th year for Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s Brokers event and the fifth year for Agents Benefitting Children. While this event is not open to the public, Scottsdale 20-30 Club is always looking for teams for the following year from industry professionals in residential and commercial real estate. Participants do not need to be agents, just involved in the industry.
For more information on Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club visit www.scottsdale2030.org or like them on Facebook at facebook.com/scottsdale2030.
