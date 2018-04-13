Scottsdale artist wins international award 

Alex Bauwens of Scottsdale has won the Fine Connoisseur Magazine Award from The Art Renewal Center, a nonprofit educational foundation dedicated to realist art and skill-based training techniques in the visual arts.
With more than 3,750 entries from 69 countries, “the ARC Salon is one of the largest and most distinguished realist fine art competitions in the world,” officials of the nonprofit stated in a release.
The ARC Salon offers more than $100,000 in cash awards in addition to international recognition through partnerships with magazines, galleries, museum exhibitions and an online presence.
“Evoking emotion is paramount. As an oil painter, I strive to capture not only a subject’s likeness but its unique essence,” Ms. Bauwens stated. “On a daily basis, I draw inspiration from nature, my time spent riding horses and recollections of creating my own world as a child.”
Selected winners and finalists will have the opportunity to have their works included in the 13th International ARC Salon Exhibition, which spans a six-month period, beginning at the Salmagundi Club in New York in September, traveling to Sotheby’s Los Angeles and ending at the MEAM Museum in Barcelona, February-March 2019.
“Every year, I continue to be amazed at the quality and originality of the newest crop of ARC Salon winners and finalists, which just keeps getting better at an accelerating pace,” Frederick C. Ross, chairman of the Art Renewal Center, stated in the release. “Nothing demonstrates better than these fine works of art that realism in the fine arts is a universal visual language.”
For more information, visit artrenewal.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.