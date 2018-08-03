Scottsdale Bar Association to honor Virginia Korte

Virginia Korte

The Scottsdale Bar Association will present its Award of Excellence to Scottsdale City Councilwoman Virginia Korte.

The award will be presented at the organization’s annual summer social on Aug. 16.

The Award of Excellence recognizes an individual who either resides or works in Scottsdale for outstanding service to the legal community.

The social takes place at Gainey Ranch Golf Club, 7600 Gainey Club Drive, Scottsdale.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, visit scottsdalebar.com.

