Scottsdale business executive joins board to help veterans

A retired U.S. Marine colonel who is a director for YAM Management in Scottsdale has joined the board of directors for Support Education and Employment for Veterans.

Kevin Hudson, who retired from the Marines in 2016 after 25 years of service, will be a part of the “S.E.E.4Vets mission of providing financial assistance to deserving student veterans at community colleges throughout our state,” a release stated.

Shortly after retirement, Mr. Hudson joined YAM Worldwide as a director in Scottsdale. Prior to retirement, he “served in many key capacities as a Marine,” the release stated.

Upon completing Naval Aviation Flight Training, he was designated a naval aviator in January 1995 and in his final years of service, Mr. Hudson also served as the director of Global Force Management for policy, reporting to the Secretary of Defense on all Global Force matters, according to the release.

“S.E.E.4VETS is honored to have him join an elite team of board of directors as the organization expands to other states outside of Arizona,” the release stated.

Also joining the board are veterans Pete Palmer and Ian Parkinson.

S.E.E.4Vets also announced the 5th Annual Support Education and Employment for Veterans Charity Golf Tournament will be Friday, Nov. 16, at the Wigwam Resort, 300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park. Online registration is available at see4vets.org/events/.

