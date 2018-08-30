Scottsdale, Cave Creek baton twirlers participate in world championships

South Bend, Ind. was the site of the 73rd Annual World Open Baton Twirling Championships where thousands of baton twirlers gathered together this past month to compete in America’s Youth On Parade, including some from Scottsdale and Cave Creek.

Twirlers from the U.S. as well as foreign countries competed in nine different solo events including one-baton, two-baton, three-baton, duet, trio, hoop, flag, strut and show twirl. Team events are held in dance twirl and twirl, according to a press release.

Arizona was well represented by nine young ladies ages 10-18 called the Phoenix Superstars, directed by Becky Hewitt of Phoenix for the past 43 years and assisted by Sarah Ewart of Gilbert.

Those from the Scottsdale/Cave Creek area included Reagan Berry, a junior at Notre Dame Preparatory, Rachel Rodriguez, a Cactus Shadows High School graduate attending the University of Arizona, and Gabi Anaya, a seventh grader at Sonoran Trails Middle School.

The twirlers spent many hours perfecting their routines this past year preparing for this event, and were well rewarded for their efforts by winning 40 medals and five team plaques placing them in the top 10 of the country including their first place National Team Title in the Large Junior Twirling Division, a release states.

The Arizona Twirling Athlete non-profit youth organization will be offering beginning twirling instruction in four different school districts beginning in September.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.