Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable presents: Milliken’s Bend: Forgotten Battle on the Mississippi

Linda Barnickel is guest speaker at the Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library Auditorium. Submitted photo

The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable will present Linda Barnickel speaking on Milliken’s Bend: Forgotten Battle on the Mississippi at 6 p.m., Oct. 15 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library Auditorium.

Ms. Barnickel, an archivist and freelance writer, will meet guests and sign books before the presentation. She has master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and The Ohio State University, according to a press release.

She is the author of “Milliken’s Bend: A Civil War Battle in History and Memory,” which received the Jules and Frances Landry Award from LSU Press for the “most outstanding achievement in Southern studies,” and the A.M. Pate, Jr. Award from the Fort Worth Civil War Round Table for “outstanding research and writing on the Tran-Mississippi.”

The discussion will surround the battle that took place on June 7, 1863 about 10 miles from Vicksburg. Overshadowed by the titanic conflicts at Vicksburg and Gettysburg, Milliken’s Bend was significant as one of the first battles that African-American troops took part as the majority of the Union forces consisted of freshly-recruited black men, scarcely trained and weeks from bondage in cotton fields.

Ms. Barnickel will discuss the events leading to and surrounding the battle from the Union and Confederate perspectives as well as the story of how the battle has been remembered during the years, according to the release.

The Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable meets the third Tuesday of every month at 5:45 p.m., except in the summer, at the Scottsdale Civil Center Library Auditorium, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale.

Speakers are comprised of Civil War experts from around the country. The group supports battlefield preservation. All are welcome to attend, the release noted.

For more information: scottsdalecwrt.org; or 480 699 5844.

