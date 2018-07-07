Scottsdale DAR names 2018 Outstanding Junior Member

The Arizona Society of Daughters of the American Revolution has named Scottsdale resident Jessie Engstrom Wicks its 2018 Outstanding Junior Member.

Ms. Wicks is a 10-year member of the Grand Canyon Chapter of Scottsdale DAR.

Terri Turner Mott, Arizona State Regent, congratulated Ms. Wicks for winning the ASDAR recognition. She will compete for the national title later this month at the NSDAR’s Continental Congress in Washington, D.C.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honors young women who have promoted the aims and purposes of the national society as well as participated in community activities.

Ms. Wicks volunteered at the chapter, state, and national levels. She has served as national vice chair of pages and as state chair for junior membership and women’s issues.

Also, she has served as state vice chair for American History, Pages, and Public Relations and Media. At the chapter level, Jessie has been chair of Public Relations and Media, Americanism, Conservation, Project Patriot, Junior Membership, DAR Schools and C.A.R.

