Scottsdale IDA helps launch Youth Changemaker Summit

A Youth Changemaker Summit will take place in Scottsdale Oct. 26-28. (Photo/Aaron Kes Photography)

CO+HOOTS Foundation is partnering with the Scottsdale Industrial Development Authority and Arizona State University to launch the first Youth Changemaker Summit, Scottsdale, Oct. 26-28.

The Youth Changemaker Summit will be supported by $12,500 from the Scottsdale IDA, according to a release. ASU is also supporting the event by playing host to the summit at 1951@SkySong, its entrepreneurship and innovation center in Scottsdale.

The Youth Changemaker Summit, Scottsdale will offer hands-on experience with startups, coding, design and more to high school students.

“Moving to a municipal model allows us to better serve local communities and students who may not have access to transportation,” stated Lisa Glenn Nobles, executive director of CO+HOOTS Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Phoenix co-working space CO+HOOTS. “This will allow us to grow the diversity of entrepreneurial talent across the Valley as a whole.”

The foundation’s youth programming reaches a 45 percent minority audience and offers scholarships to 50 percent of attendees, most of whom are from Title I schools, according to the release.

For the October Youth Changemaker Summit, CO+HOOTS Foundation is seeking Scottsdale-based businesses to sponsor teams ($1,000 per team), provide mentors, sponsor food ($300 per meal or in-kind) and judge the event.

For more information, contact Lisa Glenn Nobles: lisa@cohootsfdn.org. or 602-264-6687.

