Scottsdale lands Southwestern Amateur Golf Tournament winner Ostrom

Southwestern Amateur Golf Tournament champ, Hunter Ostrom, will move to Scottsdale soon since his parents recently bought a home and golf membership at Desert Mountain. (Submitted photos)

Hunter Ostrom, who shot a final round five-under-par 65, won the 104th Annual Southwestern Amateur at Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain Club.

The Notre Dame senior (66-65-68-65-264) finished the tournament at 16 under par, three shots better than AJ Ott (66-67-69-65-267) of Fort Collins, Colo., and Phoenix resident Gavin Cohen (69-67-64-67-267), according to a press release about the June 17 tournament.

From left, AJ Ott , Hunter Ostrom and Gavin Cohen.

Mr. Ostrom, a senior marketing major from Meridian, Idaho, capped the round with a 4-footer on No.18 for birdie.

“I did get some breaks on the front nine–a 20-footer on No. 9–that got me stable. Yet, I knew I had to be stronger mentally on the back nine,” said Mr. Ostrom in a prepared statement. “The greens were a lot firmer today so it made the shots very difficult.”

His parents, Todd and Kim, recently purchased a home and golf membership at Desert Mountain. The family will divide their time between Scottsdale and Meridian as he will be back to play the Desert Mountain courses after graduating from Notre Dame next spring.

“I’ll be moving here to play winter golf,” said the soon-to-be Scottsdale resident who plans to turn professional following graduation.

With the recent win, Mr. Ostrom joins past Southwestern Amateur champions as Mark O’Meara (1980), Corey Pavin (1981), Tom Pernice, Jr. (1982), and current PGA Tour stars Ryan Palmer (1999), Nick Watney (2002), Kevin Dougherty (2012), J.T. Poston (2013) and Kyle Jones (2014).

In its 104th year, the Southwestern Amateur has been played at a variety of sites throughout Arizona, California, Texas, Nevada and New Mexico, according to the release, adding that for the first time in its history, the event will expand to include women and mixed team play starting in 2020.

“We are excited to be breaking new ground by bringing an additional tournament to women’s amateur golf as well as continuing the 105-year-old men’s tournament,” said John Ranslem, executive director of the Southwestern Golf Association in a prepared statement.

Mixed team play will consist of one man and one woman per team for a total of 72 teams, the release noted.

“We think the team concept will be well-received by top-ranked amateur players worldwide,” said Phil Mahoney, SWGA president in a prepared statement.

For the past six years, the Southwestern Amateur has been played at the Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale on one of Desert Mountain’s six Jack Nicklaus-designed signature golf courses, the release said of the “high-quality competition” for the nation’s top players.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.