Scottsdale man’s daughter shares Father’s Day story

Bernie Makowsky, has a healthy and somewhat independent lifestyle in Scottsdale, which is comforting to his daughter, Brenda, who lives hundreds of miles away.

His daughter lives in Chicago and is not close to celebrate Father’s Day, in person or physically take care of him regularly, but she is thankful for a company that she considers extended family.

Looking for solutions for her aging father, unable to drive himself to and from social and medical appointments, Ms. Makowsky, discovered Envoy America, which is a comprehensive program providing transportation plus assistance and companionship for seniors and patients.

Envoy America’s Driver Companions drive clients to and from their destination, assisting at all points along the journey, including meeting clients at the door, helping them to the car, escorting them to medical appointments and more, according to a press release.

“Envoy America has become an extension of our family,” said Ms. Makowsky in a prepared statement.

“Over the last four years, they have been there for my father while I cannot physically be there, even through two broken hips as well as his cognitive impairment. I’ll always be grateful for their consistent and compassionate service.”

Most of her father’s rides with Envoy America are for social engagements, she said, describing how that at one time included trips for regular swimming at the YMCA and a weekly Tuesday morning breakfast outing with friends.

She said Envoy America has helped him maintain this important social event that has happened consistently for more than 20 years.

“There’s really no way I could get around on my own,” Mr. Makowsky said in a prepared statement.

“Envoy America’s Driver Companions are courteous, kind, helpful, show up on time, get me where I’m going, and wait until I’m ready to come back. Plus, Brenda is able to call them and arrange rides that I need.”

“It can be difficult living so many miles away from family, but I trust Envoy America to treat my dad with first class service all the way just as I would do,” said Ms. Makowsky.

She shared about when the driver companion took her father to a medical appointment and followed up with her afterward.

“I am one happy daughter to be able to rely on Envoy America for all that they do for my dad,” she added.

