Scottsdale Masonic Lodge to announce Bikes 4 Books winners

The Scottsdale Masonic Lodge will announce student winners from local schools who participated in the Bikes 4 Books Program.

For many years, the lodge has sponsored the Jack Hobbs Memorial Bikes 4 Books program, according to a press release on the program that encourages students to log their reading time.

Students who have read the most are entered in a drawing to win a new bicycle, helmet and lock, the release said.

Scottsdale Masonic Lodge representatives will be drawing winners at the following Scottsdale schools:

8 a.m., May 17 at Echo Canyon Elementary School, 4330 N. 62nd St.

7:30 a.m., May 21 at Tonalea Elementary School, 6720 E. Continental Drive

Located 2531 N. Scottsdale Road, the Scottsdale Masonic Lodge has been in Scottsdale since 1950, according to the release.

