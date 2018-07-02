Scottsdale nonprofit donates $500,000 to charities

The Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club has donated more than $500,000 to 24 charities that help children.

The donations were announced at the club’s annual gifting meeting on May 31.

Through fundraising events, the club raises money to assist charities that included Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona, Care Fund, Playworks, #LoveUp Foundation, Teen Lifeline and Future for Kids.

“Every member of the Scottsdale 20-30 Club is honored to dedicate their time and resources to such a worthy cause. Together, we are making a strong impact in the Phoenix community by supporting amazing charities that help local children and families,” incoming president Kyle McMillian stated in a release.

Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club’s signature event, NiteFlite, is a combination golf tournament and gala.

The 29th annual NiteFlite event will take place on Friday, Oct. 19, at McCormick Ranch Golf Club and Saturday, Oct. 20, at the W Scottsdale.

The club’s second biggest fundraiser, Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children involves more than 550 residential real estate agents and commercial brokers going head-to-head in an Olympiad Championship, which includes multiple competitions to support Boys Hope, Girls Hope and the Care Fund. Brokers for Kids and Agents Benefitting Children will be April 5 at Scottsdale Stadium.

