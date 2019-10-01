Scottsdale Parada del Sol seeks parade entries, festival vendors for 2020

The 2020 Parada del Sol is seeking parade entries and festival vendors. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The 67th annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival Committee is planning its 2020 Parada with a theme of “Western Legends.”

“What we need are more volunteers to get involved in the Feb. 8, 2020 event,” said Parada President Wendy Springborn, in a prepared statement.

“For 66 years the Scottsdale Parada del Sol volunteers have been coordinating the horse-drawn carriages, bands, wagons, and stagecoaches, but due to the interest and growth, we need many more people or teams from companies to volunteer to help us get ready for 2020.”

Residents interested in volunteering can donate time in planning committees or assist the morning of the parade, Ms. Springborn said.

“Teams are needed to put up fencing and decor for the Trail’s End street festival around Old Town Scottsdale,” she said.

“There are various opportunities for volunteers outlined on our website and the time commitment can be for one day or throughout the year.”

Last year, the event received many new entries, and the organization feels the two-hour parade is now at capacity. This year, the parade will be accepting 2020 entry applications on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a press release.

The Parada Committee is accepting applications for bands, marching groups, cities and towns, mounted western groups, tribes, dancing groups, commercial floats, horse riders/horse groups, western type vehicles and vendors for the festival.

The fees to be in the parade are:

Marching bands: free;

Nonprofits: $75;

Pre-1950 tractors and cars: $100

Commercial floats: $500.

To participate in the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade or Trail’s End Festival, go to Scottsdaleparade.com and downtown the application.

