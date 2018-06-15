Scottsdale Philharmonic awards scholarships to Rosie’s House students

Four Rosie’s House students received a $250 scholarship from the Scottsdale Philharmonic.

Kenia Ramirez (flute), Salvatore Papandrea (violin), Yuna Kang (piano) and Sammara Estrada (voice) will now be able to attend a local summer music camp complementing their instruction from Rosie’s House. Each of them were winners of the organization’s annual Great Performers Competition, according to a release.

“The most talented students from Rosie’s House are nominated by faculty and compete within their department in the annual competition,” according to the release.

Judging is based on performance at the student’s skill level and for the piece they are performing – not overall who is the best or most advanced. Judges are outside educators, musicians and arts advocates throughout the community, according to the release.

The first-, second- and third-place students from each department performed at a free showcase concert in mid-April and the first-place winners from each department were featured at the Rosie’s House Annual Ovation Gala in late April.

“It was delightful to hear the students perform at the gala,” Joy Partridge, co-founder and president of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, said in the release. “We are pleased to begin this annual partnership with Rosie’s House of donating four scholarships.”

About Rosie’s House

Rosie’s House was founded in 1996 by Rosie Schurz, a German immigrant. She established Rosie’s House in a small home in an impoverished Phoenix neighborhood, according to the release.

Rising above the poverty in the Phoenix Oakland community, Ms. Schurz created a safe haven for youth to express their creativity and pursue their dreams.

Rosie’s House is committed to eliminating barriers to high-quality music education. Through music, the organization supports youth as they develop their full creative and personal potential.

About the Scottsdale Philharmonic

Founded in 2012, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit with a mission statement of bringing free classical concerts to the community. The organization is funded by donations from patrons, grants and sponsors, according to the release.

Over 75 professional musicians continue to volunteer their time and talent for each of the performances. Upcoming concert dates in 2018 are Oct. 14, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9 (holiday concert). For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.

