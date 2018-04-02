Scottsdale Prep student updates Rotarians on service, fundraising project

Adway Gopakumar, a Scottsdale Preparatory Academy student and Rotary Interact Club member, spoke at a recent luncheon meeting of The Rotary Club of Scottsdale.
Mr. Gopakumar updated members and guests about the “Liberation Through Education” service and fundraising project that his school is spearheading this Spring, according to a press release.
Mr. Gopakumar stated that the vision of the project is to be a driving force in liberating under-privileged communities in India by providing primary education, a release states.
The school’s Rotary Interact Club is part of Scottsdale Prep’s extra-curricular programs that are driven by members of its faculty and reflect the levels of student interest and engagement on campus.
The target for this project is a village primary school located in Trivandrum, Kerala India. This school lacks the resources to provide the kind of education that would lead to earning power.
Mr. Gopakumar noted that of the school’s 128 students — 58 live below the poverty level (less than $1 a day).
The students are planning to provide the following items (total cost equals $10,000) to the India school: back bags, umbrellas, uniforms, stationery items and toys; as well as, provide the teachers and staff with four laptops and a printer.
Mr. Gopakumar said he expects the students will raise funds through dodge ball competitions, restaurant partnerships, tailgate event sales, raffle tickets sales, its GoFundMe Campaign and sticker/logo sales.
Scottsdale Prep’s Interact Club has engaged a half dozen other Scottsdale and Paradise Valley high schools in an effort to supply these resources. The Rotary Club of Scottsdale is assisting with the project and appreciates the effort the students have extended to improve education worldwide.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.