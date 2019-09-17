Scottsdale resident Alix Smith becomes P.E.O. Sisterhood organizer

Alex Smith, of Scottsdale, is elected to the board of International Chapter of P.E.O. Sisterhood (Submitted photo)

The International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood elected as its organizer Alix Smith of Scottsdale at the organization’s biennial convention held Sept. 12-14 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ms. Smith, a member of P.E.O. Chapter AY in Phoenix, graduated in 1992 from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy, and from Arizona State University with a master’s degree in taxation in 1999, according to a press release.

A certified public accountant, Ms. Smith is employed as the acting chief executive officer for Salt River Devco, a real estate development and asset management company owned by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, adjacent to Scottsdale. She has been involved in commercial real estate finance and accounting for more than 20 years.

Since its inception in 1869, P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals by providing almost $345 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College, the release noted.

Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has united nearly a half a million women in the U.S. and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters, the release added.

To learn more about P.E.O., visit: peointernational.org.

