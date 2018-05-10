Scottsdale Rotarians encounter the influence of AI in healthcare

Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests welcomed Dr. Chris Yoo, president and CEO of Scottsdale’s Systems Imagination, to the club’s luncheon meeting held at Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
Systems Imagination, which was founded by Dr. Yoo and Dr. Spyro Mousses is led by a multidisciplinary team of scientists and technologists, with the mission of developing industrial solutions to massively accelerate the evolution of healthcare and life science knowledge.
During his introduction, Rotarian Gay Baker, said Dr. Yoo holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Pennsylvania and a doctorate from Yale University.
Dr. Yoo is an experienced leader in understanding the latest biomedical and information-based technologies — both today’s innovations and the future’s potential — and in developing strategic ventures to prove the value of the molecular understanding of disease.
Dr. Yoo worked for large technology companies, founded several startups, and published important research findings in respected scientific journals, all in the pursuit of the application of innovative solutions for the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry.
During his talk, Dr. Yoo talked about the remarkable progress and challenges of managing massive amounts of biomedical data especially in relationship to data storage, sheer size, complexity, interconnection, transfer and knowledge sharing.
When talking about genomics, he noted that within five to 10 years the national effort to collect personal data will truly benefit precision medicine.
Dr. Yoo talked about artificial intelligence’s growing and exciting impact on transportation, education and healthcare. Other topics covered during his talk and Q&A time were:
- Advances in cancer detection;
- Using one’s eye retina to detect an impending heart attack or stroke;
- Data governance and ownership;
- Ethical, risk and privacy issues related to managing and sharing healthcare and/or DNA data; and
- Difficulties to genetically solve neurological issues.
At the meeting, Rotarian Kent Hammond invited members to participate in the club’s next meeting’s Paul Harris Day. The Rotary Club of Scottsdale holds two Paul Harris Days each year, in spring and fall, at multiple meeting sites.
Paul Harris Day serves as an opportunity for club members to learn more about each other by gathering in small groups, in member’s offices or other locations, just as Rotary International’s founders did a century ago.
Go to scottsdalerotary.org.
