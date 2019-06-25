Scottsdale Rotarians learn about Brain Injury Alliance Arizona’s outreach

Rotarian Alex Cimochowski, Rotary Club of Scottsdale President Don Loose, Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona Executive Director Carrie Collins-Fadell and advocate Jim Ledgewood greet Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests. (Submitted photos)

Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests were inspired by representatives of Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona at a recent luncheon meeting held at McCormick Ranch Golf Club.

Rotarian Alex Cimochowski introduced Carrie Collins-Fadell who serves as executive director of BIAAZ. Ms. Collins-Fadell and her team work to ensure the efforts of all professionals, who work with survivors of brain injury, are successful when the patients finish rehabilitation or medical treatment and begin to live the rest of their lives.

Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona’s Executive Director Carrie Collins-Fadell and advocate Jim Ledgewood prepare to answer Rotarian questions about brain injuries.

As part of Ms. Collins-Fadell’s talk, she introduced Jim Ledgewood who shared his personal story. Mr. Ledgewood completed his bachelor’s degree in architecture, moved to Arizona to pursue his first job, settle down and purchase a home. His dream was shattered when he was struck by a random bullet.

He told the Rotarians how he worked diligently to rebuild his life. Blind and deaf on his left side, he continued to struggle with the remnants of a traumatic brain injury. It took seven years before Mr. Ledgewood finally received the appropriate diagnosis from a neuropsychologist and began rebuilding his life with help from BIAAZ.

Now, Mr. Ledgewood is involved in public advocacy, speaking on behalf of victims of crime and involved with a support group that helps him and others along their lifetime journey of recovery.

In closing, Ms. Collins-Fadell shared information and answered questions about the 35-year-old organization’s mission, the traumatic and non-traumatic causes of brain injuries, the organization’s storytelling mask art projects, as well as, how her organization supports, educates, advocates and prevents brain injuries.

See BIAAZ.org for more information about the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona or call the information line at 602-508-8024.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Scottsdale, go to scottsdalerotary.org or call 480-945-6158.