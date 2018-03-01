Scottsdale Rotarians learn about self-driving vehicles

Members of The Rotary Club of Scottsdale were recently introduced to the technology of the future — self-driving cars — thanks to a presentation by Matthew Rivett of Local Motors.

Mr. Rivett provided Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests with an update about advanced mobility technologies. Local Motors is an American vehicle manufacturing company focused on low volume manufacturing of open-source vehicle designs using multiple micro factories and co-creation SaaS platforms.

Mr. Rivett has been employed by Local Motors since 2014 and before that served as a project manager and ship superintendent for Portsmouth Naval Shipyards. He earned a bachelor of science degree in business management and several other certifications while serving in the United States military where he operated submarines.

According to Mr. Rivett, Local Motors will turn its existing Chandler facility into a new micro factory space for Olli – the world’s first self-driving, cognitive, electric vehicle. Local Motors is developing the next generation Olli and is on the path to deliver 50 Olli vehicles by the end of 2018.

Topics Mr. Rivett addressed during his talk: ability to walk into a dealership and use 3-D printing to order a custom-made car; advanced technology challenges; fair-trade idea exchanges; global perspectives of advanced mobility; infrastructure needed to support advanced mobility technologies; safety issues; job impacts; and, advanced mobility technologies to provide driving “experiences” where one can interact with family vs. paying attention to driving.

Mr. Rivett believes electric vehicles are the future and that Local Motors hopes to “shape the future, not just what drives you in the future.”

For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs, community and international projects and membership, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.