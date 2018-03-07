Scottsdale rotarians visit spring training game in annual event

Club President Charlie Kester, Rotarian David Arriola, Rockies Owner/Chairman and CEO, Richard L Monfort and Barry Kaplan enjoy Rockies spring training game against the Chicago Cubs. (Photo Courtesy of Dr. Honora Norton.)

A total of 119 Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests participated in their annual visit to a Scottsdale spring training baseball game.

On Monday, March 5 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, rotarians and guests watched the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs game with the Cubs winning the game 5-4.

Rockies Owner/Chairman and CEO Richard L. Monfort was on hand to greet Rotarians and guests at the game. Mr. Monfort is spending his 21st year with the Rockies Franchise, is a Colorado native, rotarian and member of the Boulder Rotary Club, a press release states.

Attendees were provided a ballpark catered buffet lunch with unlimited peanuts and popcorn at the Miller Lite Deck location. The chair of this year’s ballpark event Bob Saathoff organized a raffle to add to the club’s foundation’s scholarship fund.

Rotarian Gil Gifford served as the afternoon’s emcee and introduced the club’s board members, who gifted raffle items along with items donated by the local merchants.

