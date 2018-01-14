Sarah McLean addresses Scottsdale Society of Women Writers

The Scottsdale Society of Women Writers welcomes Sarah McLean as its guest speaker at the group’s next monthly dinner meeting.
The event takes places 5-30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Starfire Golf Club, 11500 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Society of Women Writers gives members access to events of interest, a format for exchanging ideas, an opportunity to network with other women writers and authors, an alliance with professionals relating to writing, publishing, and marketing of books, and camaraderie and support.
Sarah McLean is a contemporary meditation and mindfulness teacher who has been inspiring people to meditate for over 20 years. She’s a 17-year Sedona resident who runs the McLean Meditation Institute and the Meditation Teacher Academy through which she has trained over 300 teachers worldwide.
Hay House recently released her latest book, “The Power of Attention: Awaken to Love and its Unlimited Potential with Meditation.” She shares inspirational stories about working with Deepak Chopra, living in a Zen Buddhist Monastery, and how she spent six months in a traditional ashram in India.
Cost is $30 for members and guests. Reservations must be made by 10:30 a.m. the Friday before the meeting.
Visit www.scottsdalesocietyofwomenwriters.com.
