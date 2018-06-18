Scottsdale student graduates from Space Academy

Jake Markovsky of Scottsdale recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.

A straight “A” student who is interested in mechanical engineering, he spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station. Once aboard the ISS, the crew participated in experiments and successfully completed a spacewalk, according to a release.

The crew graduated with honors.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving, according to the release.

“Space Camp operates year-round in Huntsville, Ala., and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA,” the release stated.

More than 750,000 trainees have graduated from Space Camp since its inception in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins and Dr. Serena Auñón, who recently launched to the International Space Station, Space Camp officials stated.

Children and teachers from all 50 states and 69 international locations have attended a Space Camp program, according to the release.

