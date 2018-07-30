Scottsdale VFW opens doors for indoor yard sale

An indoor yard sale in support of veterans and the VFW will take place 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, at Post 3513, 7220 E. Wilshire Drive, Scottsdale.

“For many of our visitors, this day will be a chance to see the inside of a VFW Post, perhaps for the first time, and if any of them would also like to purchase a refreshment at the canteen (bar), a Post member can be asked to sponsor a guest,” according to a release announcing the event.

In addition, for $1, “you can ‘graze’ while you shop with a hot dog and a soft drink,” the release stated, adding all profits from food, as well as the sale, will support the VFW and veterans.

Parking is available at the VFW and immediately west of the Post in the Masonic lot.

For more information, call 480-941- 9849.

