Scottsdale’s NOAH dental clinic receives $31K to serve uninsured children

Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health was recently awarded a $25,000 grant and $6,000 in dental hygiene supplies from Delta Dental of Arizona.

Assisting low income communities, Delta Dental of Arizona provides free dental screenings, education and fluoride varnish to 3,000 low income children through the NOAH Dental Outreach Program, according to a press release.

More than half of Arizona’s kindergarten children have dental cavities, which is more than the national average for 5-year-olds, according to the Healthy Smiles Healthy Bodies Survey.

“Poor oral health can negatively affect how a young mouth develops and leads to more than 50 million school hours being lost each year. It can also impact a child’s confidence, speech, nutrition, social skills, as well as potential for success later in life,” NOAH Dental Director Lou Sarrosa said in a prepared statement.

“This grant not only allows us to treat thousands of low income and uninsured children who otherwise may not have access to dental services, it also gives us the opportunity to connect with their families and provide them with important resources and education that can benefit the entire family.”

Through the Dental Outreach Program — NOAH’s dental team provides oral health screenings, fluoride varnish treatments and sealants — each child receives a toothbrush and is taught proper brushing and flossing techniques to prevent future tooth decay, the release said.

Meanwhile, parents are provided with a screening summary and are given follow-up recommendations, noted the release.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, NOAH provides accessible, affordable and “compassionate care” to individuals and families with little or no access to basic health care.

NOAH offers various medical, counseling and oral health services from a team of physicians, counselors, dentists and support staff who provide dental services including preventive, emergency and restorative treatment.

In 2019, Delta Dental of Arizona, through its foundation, distributed nearly $600,000 in grants to 31 Arizona community organizations, many of which serve high-risk children and families, and pregnant mothers, the release added.

